Patrick Peterson at Cardinals OTA on Monday

Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s offseason has included a suspension, reports of a rift with the Cardinals front office and trade chatter, but it did not include any participation in organized team activities until Monday.

According to multiple reports, Peterson is on the field with the team as they kick off their final week of OTAs in Arizona. They’ll close out the offseason with a three-day mandatory minicamp next week.

Peterson will miss the first six games of the 2019 season after being suspended for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Peterson reportedly asked the Cardinals to restructure his contract to limit the money he’d lose as a result of the suspension and got upset with them when they declined to do so.

Peterson requested a trade away from Arizona last season, but apologized for doing so in January and said that he is “here to stay.” His current contract runs through the 2020 season.