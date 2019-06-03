Patrick Peterson brings “good juice” in return to Cardinals practice

AP

Cornerback Patrick Peterson made his first 2019 appearance on the practice field Monday and it didn’t take long for him to introduce himself to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

Peterson intercepted a Murray pass during the session and said later that it was “a welcome back gift” from the first overall pick of this year’s draft. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Peterson brought “good juice” to the team in his return and that he hopes the interception is “a sign of good things to come for him” in 2019,

Thanks to some not-so-good jusice, it will be some time before those good things can happen in the regular season. Peterson triggered a six-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy and said Monday that he’ll be ready to get “back in the fire” come October.

“I am very deeply sad and sorry my name is associated with [a failed test] and that I’m letting my brothers down,” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “It’s behind us now. I’m looking forward to coming back against the Giants.”

The Cardinals have three more OTAs this week and a three-day mandatory minicamp before taking a break until training camp.