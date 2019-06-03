Patriots sign third-rounder Chase Winovich

Getty Images

The Patriots are up to nine signed members of this year’s draft class.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive end Chase Winovich is the latest to agree to a contract. He was one of three third-round picks for New England this year and joins offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste with a four-year deal. Running back Damien Harris is now the only member of the draft class without a deal.

Winovich comes to New England after a productive four-year run at the University of Michigan. Winovich notched 43 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the Wolverines.

Winovich had thumb surgery before the draft, but has been working with the Patriots on the field at organized team activities.