Poloncarz downplays Goodell’s comments about new stadium for the Bills

If the Bills will be building a new stadium in Buffalo, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz will have a direct role in crafting the agreement that would entail the public contribution toward the new venue. In response to Monday’s comments from Commissioner Roger Goodell (which clearly were intended to send a message to Poloncarz and other local politicians), Poloncarz had a more direct message for Goodell.

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments are the same thing he’s said for years now,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “It should be noted as Commissioner he is beholden to a group of 32 very wealthy team owners, including those with teams in many larger markets, with very different stadium situations in their communities than the Bills have here in Buffalo. His interest lies not with our community but with the owners that employ him and the highest level of profit he can deliver for them. Many of these owners have placed heavy demands on their fan base and community as well, demands that could not be met in our smaller market. However, members of Bills’ Nation will at least be relieved to hear that Commissioner Goodell wants the Bills to be successful and competitive here in Buffalo.”

Poloncarz is saying that he understands that it’s the Commissioner’s job to squeeze markets for money, but that there’s only so much squeezing that can be done in a “smaller market.” This underscores the fundamental challenge facing the Bills and Buffalo.

Larger markets possibly will have more public money to contribute. Larger markets also will make it easier for the team and the league to get a full return on the private investment, given that the venue can be used in a larger market for more non-football events.

This doesn’t mean that the Bills are moving. But market size ultimately hurts Buffalo in what fundamentally is a business analysis by the league, “football is family” be damned.

“From our discussions I know Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to Buffalo and Erie County, and we are as fully committed as anyone to keeping the team here in a facility that works for all,” Poloncarz said.

If a stadium in Buffalo doesn’t work for the Bills, other cities could put together proposals that will. And if at the end of the day the Pegulas are required to pay for their own stadium, they’re going to be more inclined to pay for it in a place where the population base points to greater overall revenue.

It sounds harsh, but that’s the way it works. Loyalty is a one-way street in the NFL; the league wants/needs the local fans to be loyal to the team. But the league knows that there are plenty of other localities with fans whose loyalty will be more profitable, and the league won’t hesitate to let its loyalty follow the money.