Report: Gerald McCoy heading to Carolina

Apparently, Gerald McCoy didn’t care for the fact the Buccaneers gave away his old number so soon, so he wants to take it out on them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the free agent defensive tackle has decided to sign with the Panthers.

McCoy also visited the Ravens and Browns before taking the weekend to make up his mind, and apparently chose the chance to stay in the NFC South and see Ndamukong Suh wear his jersey twice a year.

McCoy will reportedly sign a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million. That’s less than Suh got in Tampa ($9.25 million for one year), and well off the $13 million he was supposed to make for the Bucs this year.

He’s a significant boost for the Panthers interior rush, as they didn’t have much of substance beyond Kawann Short.

They revamped their outside rush group this offseason (first-rounder Brian Burns, veteran Bruce Irvin) but adding a player such as McCoy was a significant need for them.