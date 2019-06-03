Report: Gerald McCoy hopes to have a team today

AP

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy remains unsigned, but that could change soon.

McCoy hopes to make a decision some time today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old McCoy, who was released by the Buccaneers, is negotiating with the Panthers, Browns and Ravens. If he’s going to pick the Browns, they’d like him at their mandatory minicamp, which starts tomorrow.

McCoy’s Buccaneers contract was set to pay him $13 million this year, and it’s safe to say he’s not going to make that much anywhere else. He seems to be hoping that by the end of the day today, some team will at least offer him something close.