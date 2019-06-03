Report: Kevin Warren to become Big 10 Commissioner

Getty Images

Kevin Warren, the COO of the Minnesota Vikings and the highest-ranking NFL team executive, will be taking a new job soon.

As first reported by WSCR’s Mully & Haugh show, Warren will become the Commissioner of the Big 10 Conference.

ESPN has confirmed the report, adding that that the move will make Warren the first African-American Commissioner of a Power Five conference.

Warren has 20 seasons of NFL experience, 14 of them with the Vikings. He also has worked for the Lions and the Rams. As a lawyer with a private firm in 2005, Warren had a key role in the purchase of the franchise by the Wilf family. After the transaction was completed, the Wilfs hired him.