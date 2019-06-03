Roger Goodell: New stadium would allow Bills to remain competitive and stable

Posted by Josh Alper on June 3, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

While at Jim Kelly’s annual golf tournament in 2016, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that he felt the Bills need a new stadium in order to remain in Buffalo “on a successful basis.”

Goodell is back at Kelly’s tournament this year and his feelings about the stadium situation have not changed. Money has been spent on renovating New Era Field in recent years and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has suggested further renovations may present the “best bang for the buck,” but Goodell remains a supporter of a new stadium.

“I want to make sure this franchise remains competitive and stable,” Goodell said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com.

Bills ownership has discussed a new stadium that would be a “scaled-down version” of new buildings that have gone up or are going up in other cities, but there’s been nothing definitive about their plans at this point. There’s also been no word on how they’d finance either renovating or replacing New Era Field.

Public money is often sought for such purposes with teams using a possible relocation as a carrot to get it. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula haven’t brought that up, but it doesn’t seem much else is off the table at this point in the process.

  1. The Bills are not my team.
    However, when they have a competitive team (and they will next year) that stadium at Orchard Park gives them a huge push.
    Modern stadiums kill the atmosphere. That stadium when it is bouncing is an amazing thing.

  2. Here comes the next taxpayer extortion by the league. Screw the billionaires let them pay for their own palace.

  4. “On a successful basis.” That’s a classic Goodell phrase; a phrase that combines weasel words with a threatening ambiguity. Translation: If the people of Buffalo want football, they better pay for a new stadium. Forget that the NFL is a money machine, and that each franchise is profitable… what matters is that the economically-challenged city of Buffalo and its citizens with poverty rate of about 30% pay for a new stadium.

  5. Aaannddd……away we go. Here come the Bills Mafia screaming how they’ll never leave and the Bills haters moving the team to half the cities in America plus London.

    The truth, as usual, is somewhere in the middle. I don’t doubt the Pegula family wants to stay. But they are businesspeople and at some point it’s going to come to a head.

    I hope they never leave because Bills fans deserve their team. But please don’t tell me it’s “impossible” that they someday leave. Nothing is impossible where money is involved.

  6. Goodell didn’t care if the LA Chargers “remained competitive and stable” when they allowed the worst “re-location” business decision in NFL history, to happen. Now Spanos, Goodell and the NFL owners are trapped as the LA Chargers have few fans, no roots and are renting everything in LA and Costa Mesa. Now the XFL will be still another already saturated pro sports team in LA. Fact: the LA Rams own pro football in LA. Fact: The LA Chargers are an after thought and have lost that “fun to watch” aura they maintained in San Diego.

  7. I wish my fellow Dolphins fans were as supportive of our team as Bills fans are of their team. One of the best fan bases in all of pro sports. Goodell should be concerned with LA supporting one team let alone two.

  9. That’s what the Pohlads said about the twins. Then they flirted with 100 loss season for 10 years

  11. Its up to Buffalo and the citizens. The city / state will need to pay for the stadium as it will bring money to the city separate from the money the owners make. So, if Buffalo cant see the jackpot this team brings in economically – some other city will. it is a no brainer for the city and governemnt to partially pay to keep a money maker like an NFL team in their city.

  12. No taxpayer welfare for multibillionaires in a league worth tens of billions of dollars.

