Ron Rivera crossing his fingers Gerald McCoy picks Panthers

Gerald McCoy is expected to make a decision today. The Panthers, Browns and Ravens are the teams vying for the defensive tackle.

All of them like their chances to land the six-time Pro Bowler.

“I think we’ve got a good chance, as do the other teams,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, via video from Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I promise you they’re going to tell you the same thing.”

Rivera said McCoy’s visit to Carolina on Friday went “very, very well,” but there’s nothing else for the Panthers to do but wait for word.

“I thought it was received very well,” Rivera said. “Gerald’s a solid football player. He’s a guy we’re most certainly interested in and would love to have here to be a part of what we’re doing. But he’s going through the process, so we’re just waiting patiently to see what the outcome’s going to be.”

The Buccaneers released McCoy because he “just didn’t fit” with the team, new coach Bruce Arians said. McCoy, 31, made 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons in Tampa.