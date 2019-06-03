Ron Rivera doesn’t care for people “snooping” on Cam Newton

Getty Images

It may be June, but it’s never too early for NFL coaches to be paranoid.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that quarterback Cam Newton was indeed throwing a football last week, though he seemed salty that anyone knew that piece of crucial information.

The story — such that it is a major story — emerged last week after a fan shot video of Newton throwing on the team’s practice fields, and the news of it was confirmed by Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers’ practice fields are surrounded by a head-high fence covered with black cloth in the middle of a bustling medium-sized city, with sidewalks on three sides because people in Charlotte enjoy a vibrant, active lifestyle. Also, there are many buildings nearby, including some very tall ones with windows and everything.

“Somebody came in and took a picture, which we really don’t appreciate because this is private property,” Rivera said Monday. “Again, he’s going through the process of his rehab program. At some point, he’s going to have to throw the football. It just so happened that the other day, he did. And as I said, somebody came in a took a picture, which we really don’t appreciate the snooping on what we’re doing around here.”

Newton, who’s coming off January shoulder surgery, wasn’t exactly throwing 70-yard outs, just the kind of easy tosses one might reasonably expect from a guy in the process of his rehab. Nor were there any teammates visible, which means no classified play calls were revealed.

If the Panthers were so worried about anyone seeing those all-important throws, they’d have had Newton throw them inside the stadium, or in a concourse, or a hallway. Or the convention center ballroom they use when the notorious monsoons that plague Charlotte necessitate going indoors to practice.

By August, it’ll be a moot point, because their under-construction practice bubble will be finished then.

Until then, if Rivera is so concerned about privacy, he won’t conduct his super-secret business in a place where anyone with two feet and a cell phone can document it.

Just to be safe from the prying eyes of reporters and cameras Monday, Newton didn’t throw during their open OTA practice. Maybe the ball he was using last week would be safer if Rivera would keep his eye on it.