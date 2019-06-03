Russell Wilson wants to play until he’s 45

AP

Russell Wilson signed a four-year contract extension that made him the league’s highest-paid player. He will have just turned 35 when he finishes out the deal at the end of the 2023 season.

Thus, the Seahawks quarterback does not expect this to be his last deal.

“I feel like I’m just getting started,” Wilson told Michael Silver of NFL Media. “That’s the scary part. That’s the most exciting part. That’s really where I believe that I am right now: I’m just getting started. And I believe this team is just getting started. So, I think that we can do anything that we set our minds out to do.”

After the Seahawks selected him in the third round in 2012, Wilson set out to play 12 years and win multiple Super Bowls. He’s played seven years and won one Super Bowl.

He wants more.

“Seven years has gone by so fast,” Wilson said. “You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career — for the next 10-15 years — I’m just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew [Brees], guys like Tom [Brady], who [are playing into their 40s]. I really look up to those guys. There’s so much more to do.”

Silver asked Wilson if he really meant playing for 15 more years, until he was 45, an age Brady has listed as his goal.

“Yeah, yeah,” Wilson said. “That’s the goal. I’m just fired up for it.”

It’s the same thing he said on PFT Live in December 2017, so apparently he truly believes he’s “just getting started.”

“It’s kinda like, ‘OK, boom, now it’s time to take off’ — and that’s really where I want to go,” Wilson said.