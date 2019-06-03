Ryan Shazier wins PFWA’s Halas Award for overcoming adversity

Getty Images

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to take significant steps, and he was recognized for his journey Monday.

Shazier was named the winner of the George Halas Award from the Professional Football Writers of America, which recognizes the person who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in 2017, and needed spinal stabilization surgery. While he hasn’t given up on his dream of playing again, the progress he has made has been remarkable, most recently dancing at his wedding.

While the injury was traumatic, Shazier’s response to it has been uplifting, and the Steelers have kept him around the team and engaged, offering all the inspiration anyone there needs.

The other nominees for the award this year were Steelers running back James Connor, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, retired Texans safety Andre Hal, and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.