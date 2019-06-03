Todd Gurley planning to play at 218 to lighten load on knee

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley is attempting to lose 6 pounds, down to 218, to lighten the load on his balky left knee, NFL Media reports.

Despite all the speculation about Gurley’s future, Rams coach Sean McVay expressed optimism Monday about the health of his running back.

“I want him to feel most comfortable,” McVay said, via NFL Media. “That’s the most important thing — what he feels he can most function at, being the all-purpose back he’s been and that’s where we’re at. So he says, ‘I’d rather play 5, 10 pounds lighter,’ and he’s going to feel better about that, then that’s exactly what we’ll do. He’s earned the right to be able to tell us how he’s feeling with the give and take. As long as he’s got a why, which I know he does, we’re always receptive to those things.”

A report last week indicated the Rams are concerned about Gurley’s knee and his ability to remain a workhorse back. He has averaged 326 touches per season the past three seasons.

Gurley missed the final two regular-season games last season with “inflammation” in his knee before gaining 118 yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys in the divisional round. He then had only 16 touches for 47 yards and one touchdown in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl combined.

The Rams have held Gurley out of on-field drills this offseason as part of a maintenance plan.