Tom Brady arrives at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady showed up at Gillette Stadium on Monday as the Patriots prepare for this week’s minicamp, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports.

The first mandatory practice is Tuesday.

The Patriots quarterback skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program for a second consecutive year, spending time with his family and working out with his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

In a recent Instagram post, Brady was pictured working out with Patriots wide receivers N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman. Brady has posted other photos of him working out this spring.

Missing out on the team’s voluntary workouts certainly didn’t impact Brady in 2018. He passed for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the regular season and added 953 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the postseason.