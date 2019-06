Getty Images

Washington announced it signed offensive tackle Blake Hance on Monday.

The Bills cut Hance on May 22.

Buffalo signed Hance as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northwestern in April.

Hance started 12 games at left tackle his senior season of 2018. He earned Academic All-Big Ten selection.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Hance started 30 games at left tackle and four at left guard in his first three seasons on the field.