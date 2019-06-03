Who had the best bad bodies in NFL history?

Getty Images

The stunning TKO of well-muscled Anthony Joshua by well-marbled Andy Ruiz gave hope to millions who prefer to avoid taking Kenny Bania’s sage advice. It also inspired our Monday PFT Live draft.

We drafted the best bad bodies in NFL history. Not to shame the men who walk around in said bad bodies, but to honor them for performing at such a high level despite lacking the physique that would suggest a significant level of achievement. (And, at least for me, to feel a little bit better about our own bad bodies.)

Check out the selections in the attached video, and let us know whether you agree with the choices.

In the interim, I’ll be wolfing down some donuts.