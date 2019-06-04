Adam Gase confident Le’Veon Bell will adapt quickly

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell is making his long-awaited return to the practice field for the Jets on Tuesday as their three-day mandatory minicamp gets underway and head coach Adam Gase said at a press conference that the team will be “selective” with his workload this week.

Bell has been working out on his own while the Jets have gone through the voluntary portions of the offseason program and Gase said that the running back “lost a little bit” by not being with the team during that process. He added that Bell’s experience means he “can adapt very quickly” and noted that the team will be starting fresh in camp this summer.

“It’s a complete reset,” Gase said of his offensive installation in camp. “When you hit the first day of training camp, you start over. You start everything over. When we started phase one, we started on install one. When we got to the beginning of OTAs, we started on install one. When we start training camp, we start back on install one. So you start over three times. It’s about hearing that same stuff over and over and over again. That’s the goal to it.”

Gase said that the team is using what Bell did in Pittsburgh as a starting point to creating his role in this offense and expects that things will continue to shift through the season as Bell settles in with his new team.