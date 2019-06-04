Adam Gase on G.M. hire: However long it takes to find right guy

AP

The Jets have conducted four interviews with candidates for their General Manager vacancy and there aren’t any other meetings on the docket, so there’s an expectation that they’ll be hiring someone for the job in the near future.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday that he hopes that’s the case, but said the team will take “however long it takes us to get the right guy.” He also didn’t rule out bringing in other candidates, although it does seem that Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer or Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot will be the choice.

Gase participated in the interviews with all four candidates, but said the ultimate decision will be made by CEO Christopher Johnson.

“We went through some interviews this weekend,” Gase said at a press conference. “Those guys did a great job. It was a great process we’ve gone through so far. We’ll just keep huddling up and figuring out where we are with that until Christopher’s ready to make a decision.”

Douglas is regarded as the favorite for the job and joins Kelly in having a past working relationship with Gase, but it remains to be seen if he’ll wind up as Mike Maccagnan’s successor.