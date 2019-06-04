Any team can volunteer for Hard Knocks

Getty Images

The “Wanna lick? . . . Psyche!” news tease from the Cardinals that resulted, eventually, in the announcement that quarterback Carson Palmer will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor had triggered during the 15 minutes or so after the “so we have some news” tweet speculation that the Cardinals would announce that they will be the next team on HBO’s Hard Knocks. And that prompted some to mistakenly insist that the Cardinals aren’t eligible for Hard Knocks.

They are. Every team is.

The fact that the NFL has parameters for determining the teams that can be compelled to do the show (teams without a new head coach, that haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and that haven’t done the show in the last 10 years) doesn’t prevent other teams from putting a hand in the air, Horshack-style.

The NFL doesn’t have to grant the assignment to a team that volunteers, but any team can volunteer. With none of the five teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks (Raiders, Lions, Giants, 49ers, Washington) apparently interested in embracing the assignment, it may take a volunteer to find a team that will do it happily in 2020.

The fact that no one seems to be inclined to volunteer for Hard Knocks bolsters the notion that maybe the league should quit doing it.