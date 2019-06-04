Brandon Graham: “I’ve still got a lot in the tank”

Getty Images

The Eagles clearly value Brandon Graham, as they gave him a three-year, $40 million contract this offseason.

But for all he’s done for them, he’s never been to the Pro Bowl or had a double-digit sack season (topping out at 9.5 in 2017), and he wants to change that in his 10th season.

“This year, it’s a double-digit (sack) year,” Graham said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “That’s my goal. Go ahead and let them know I’ve still got a lot in the tank.”

“My goal is to finish out this contract and be a three-time Pro Bowler.”

While he hasn’t put up huge numbers, coach Doug Pederson calls the 31-year-old Graham “the heart and soul of the team.”

He’ll need to play a significant role this year, after the retirement of Chris Long and the trade of Michael Bennett. They brought back Vinny Curry to go with 2017 first-rounder Derek Barnett, but Graham will need to deliver on his goal, or come close.