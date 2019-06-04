Bucs kicking some tires in minicamp

Getty Images

If looking at 90 players in minicamp isn’t enough, you can always bring in some tryout guys.

The Buccaneers will have five extras this week for a look.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs will look at tackle Cyrus Kouandjio, offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus, and wide receivers Malachi Dupre, Nehari Crawford, and Jamarius Way.

Kouandjio, a former second-round pick of the Bills, played in five games with the Broncos the last two years with the Broncos, starting one.

LeRibeus started three games for the Saints last year, spending most of his career with Washington (including starting 11 games in 2015).