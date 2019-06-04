Calais Campbell picks DeMarcus Ware’s brain, teaches Jaguars teammates

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell attended Von Miller‘s pass rush summit last week, and he made a beeline for retired pass rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Campbell said he made a point of learning everything he could from Ware, wanting to learn everything he could soak up from Ware’s 12 seasons of NFL experience.

“I picked his brain for a solid hour straight, just talking ball and seeing that level of understanding,” Campbell told the Florida Times-Union. “That was pretty cool.”

Back at the Jaguars’ Organized Team Activities, Campbell tutored defensive linemen Taven Bryan and Eli Ankou on what he learned at Miller’s summit.

“Every little bit counts,” Campbell said. “If we can just get a little better each and every day. We’ve got so much potential.”

Campbell is heading into his 12th NFL season and has been to four Pro Bowls, but he doesn’t think he’s been around too long to learn anything new.