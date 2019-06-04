Calf strain keeps Andrew Luck out again this week

Getty Images

The Colts will spend another week working without quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck has been sidelined for the last two weeks or organized team activities because of a calf strain and head coach Frank Reich said on Tuesday that Luck will remain out of practice this week.

Reich has said in the past that the team is being cautious with Luck given the time of the year. He said on Tuesday that Luck will be re-evaluated next week when the team holds their mandatory minicamp.

Luck’s importance to the Colts is impossible to overstate and the way they’ve handled him thus far would seem to make it likely that he’ll continue to be left on the sideline in order to assure he’s back to full health when training camp gets going this summer.