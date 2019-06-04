Carson Palmer to enter Cardinals’ Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they will induct quarterback Carson Palmer into their Ring of Honor at halftime of their game against Seattle on Sept. 29.

The Cardinals acquired Palmer in a trade with Oakland before the 2013 season, and he played five seasons in Arizona. He won .642 percent of his starts, the best winning percentage for a starting quarterback in team history.

He posted a 38-21-1 record and set a single-season franchise record with 13 victories in 2015 and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Palmer holds the franchise’s single-season records for passing yards (4,671), touchdowns (35) and passer rating (104.6), all of which he set in 2015. He also has the most 300-yard passing games (25) and 400-yard passing performances (3) in team history and ranks third in games with a 100-plus passer rating (26) and third in multi-TD performances (35).

On the franchise career list, Palmer ranks fourth in team history in passing yards (16,782), fourth in pass attempts (2,197), fifth in completions (1,373), second in completion percentage (62.5%), first in yards per attempt (7.64), fourth in touchdown passes (105), second in touchdown percentage (4.8) and second in passer rating (91.1).