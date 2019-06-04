Chris Long repeats as PFWA’s Good Guy Award winner

Getty Images

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long, praised for his dealings with the media, was selected as the 2019 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Long, the 15th Good Guy Award winner, is the award’s first repeat honoree. He also won the award last year.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, 49ers tackle Joe Staley and Rams safety Eric Weddle.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Long was commended by media for his willingness to provide thoughtful, in-depth answers on a variety of topics ranging from football to social justice to a host of other issues surrounding the league, both on and off the field.

“We appreciated Chris’ thoughtfulness and accessibility during his final year in the NFL,” Zach Berman, the president of the Philadelphia chapter of the PFWA who covers the Eagles for the Philadelphia Inquirer, said in a statement. “Just as in his first season with the Eagles, he was honest and available in both good and bad times, and he knew how to inject perspective and humor when necessary. Whether he was asked about the Eagles defense, teammates and opponents, his own philanthropy, or the shrine he built for Nick Foles, his locker became a destination for notebooks, cameras, and recorders.”

Long announced his retirement May 18 to close his 11-season career.