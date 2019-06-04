Colts sign Nico Siragusa

Getty Images

The Colts had a roster spot after rookie Javon Patterson tore his ACL, and they used it to replenish their offensive line depth.

The team announced that they had signed free agent guard Nico Siragusa, and put Patterson on injured reserve.

Siragusa finished last season on the Packers active roster, after being signed off the Ravens practice squad.

The Ravens picked him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of San Diego State, but he spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

Patterson, a center from Ole Miss, tore his ACL during OTAs.