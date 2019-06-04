Colts sign Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension

Getty Images

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez was heading into the final year of his contract, but the Colts have made a move to ensure he remains around beyond the 2019 season.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have reached agreement with Sanchez on a contract extension. No terms of the deal were announced.

Sanchez signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and beat out Jeff Locke for the punting job during the preseason. He has punted 141 times while appearing in every game over the last two seasons and he has a net average of 43 yards per kick.

With Sanchez signed, Colts players on track for free agency after the coming season include left tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Eric Ebron and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.