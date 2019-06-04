Could Chicago host a second team?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

With Illinois legalized gambling (or, as Simms would say, gambilizing) and with in-stadium betting approved for Soldier Field, Chicago becomes an extra-attractive location for sports.

Given that the Chicago already has a pair of baseball teams and more than 2.7 million in town, and in light of the fact that some small-market teams may have a hard time getting new stadiums without paying for them, the question becomes whether Soldier Field could absorb and support a second team.

It’s a question that was pondered in Tuesday’s #PFTPM, along with various other issues. Also, every question was answered — especially since there fewer than 30. (For a change.)

Check it out below. And subscribe. And rate. And review.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Could Chicago host a second team?

  4. 3rd smallest stadium in the NFL, with a capacity of 61,500.
    So, no…there won’t be two teams playing in Soldier Field.

  5. ariani1985 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:06 pm
    Packers or bills, heard it here first folks!

    ————

    Obviously you’re not aware of the Packers ownership structure.

  6. binkystevens says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Half this town already pulls for the Packers, so tough to think they could support a third option
    ~~~~
    This is true and it drives nuts.

  7. LOL. Absolutely not a Bears fan, but be serious … they are the flagship franchise of the NFL and as ridiculous as it is, the ’85 Bears (which no one can ever seem to shut up about), is still the biggest sports win in Chicago history, mostly due to that defense and the many, numerous personalities that team had.

    It’s bigger than the Bulls’ six titles, bigger than the Sox ’05 World Series, and yes, bigger than the Cubs winning it all, or the Blackhawks’ three recent Cups. Yes, the football Cardinals were there for many years, but Chicago people simply are not going to abandon the Bears for a new team in town. It just won’t happen.

  8. So there can be TWO crappy teams in the nations most crime ridden city?
    No thank you.
    If anything, the only team in Chicago should be eliminated

  10. In a town that supports the second most storied franchise in the NFL? Yeah, they’re just going to up and support some new team. We’re not talking about Minneapolis.

  11. With everyone leaving Chitown in droves due to the crime and taxes I dont think it could support two teams anymore. Maybe in the 70s and 80s but no longer. Awesome place to visit but wouldn’t want to live there

  12. Soldier’s Field is run by Chicago Park District that insists upon natural grass and playing college games on some Saturdays during the season…oh and then the occasional concert and soccer games. So the short answer is not a chance. But then again, the gambling revenue would allow give the crooked politicians more to steal.

  13. Maybe just maybe if the had more foresight years ago and opted not to refurbish Soldier’s Field but build a beautiful domed stadium with their own money! LOL

  14. The only way it could work is if a successful team moved there while the Bears are in one of their many down periods. In two years, I could see the Bears being bad and the Bills being good. People might like to go see a winning team, just for the novelty.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!