Could Chicago host a second team?

With Illinois legalized gambling (or, as Simms would say, gambilizing) and with in-stadium betting approved for Soldier Field, Chicago becomes an extra-attractive location for sports.

Given that the Chicago already has a pair of baseball teams and more than 2.7 million in town, and in light of the fact that some small-market teams may have a hard time getting new stadiums without paying for them, the question becomes whether Soldier Field could absorb and support a second team.

It’s a question that was pondered in Tuesday’s #PFTPM, along with various other issues. Also, every question was answered — especially since there fewer than 30. (For a change.)

