Damon Harrison will skip Lions mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison recently suggested that “major news” is “coming soon.” While this may or may not be it, the veteran defensive lineman won’t be at the team’s mandatory minicamp, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Harrison is due to make $6.75 million this year and $9 million in 2020, the final year of his contract with the Lions.

He forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus by skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program. He’ll now be subject to fines of up to $88,650 for missing the three-day minicamp, with $14,775 for the first day, $29,550 for the second day, and $44,325 for the third.

Harrison will join cornerback Darius Slay as veteran Lions defenders who are boycotting the three-day minicamp.