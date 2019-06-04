Daniel Jones impresses with running ability at Giants minicamp

AP

Eli Manning has done many things over the course of his career with the Giants, but dazzle people with his running ability is not one of them.

That’s kept the Giants from jumping onto the read-option train that’s run through the league in recent seasons, but they may eventually get onboard. First-round pick Daniel Jones gave a glimpse of what the future could hold for the Giants during Tuesday’s practice when he kept the ball on an option and ran for a big gain that impressed his teammates.

“Oh man, he pulled that thing and kicked the knees up, it was good,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. “I knew we were going to get the defense on that, but yeah, he looked great running. … I’ve heard a little bit about him in college, and I’ve seen some tape on him running. He crossed somebody up — I forgot which team it was in college — but he was carving them up pretty good on his feet.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur noted that no one on the defense could hit Jones while calling it a good run. He also said those plays are “always available to us,” although it seems far-fetched that the Giants will be using them as long as Manning is the starter.