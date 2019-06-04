Dolphins waive CB Tyler Horton

Getty Images

The Dolphins welcomed safety Reshad Jones back to practice on Tuesday as their mandatory minicamp got underway and they also said farewell to another member of the secondary.

The team announced that they have placed cornerback Tyler Horton on waivers. No players have been added to the roster at this time.

Horton signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Boise State this year. He had 46 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned for a 99-yard touchdown. He had five overall interceptions over four college seasons.

The move leaves the Dolphins with 11 players listed as cornerbacks on their roster. That number does not include Minkah Fitzpatrick, who shifts between cornerback and multiple other spots on the team’s defense.