Drew Brees not at OTA because of jewelry trial

The Saints were without a pretty significant player today, but don’t appear to be significantly concerned about it.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints quarterback Drew Brees wasn’t at the team’s OTA today.

This is where we remind everyone that these sessions are voluntary, and there’s nothing compelling any player to be there.

“There hasn’t been someone not here that I’m not aware of, so I’ll just leave it at that,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.

Honestly, days off for the 40-year-old Brees aren’t the worst idea for either end of the transaction. He gets a chance to save his arm, and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gets a chance to work with the starters.

It’s not that Brees can’t throw, but there’s no point wasting any of the passes they might need later during a June session, when he appears to have exhibited a reasonable mastery of Payton’s offense.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. ET: According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com is out because of the jewelry scam trial in San Diego, in which a man is accused of defrauding him out of $9 million (when the diamonds he bought appraised for less than he paid for them).