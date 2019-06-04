Duke Johnson still wants to be traded

Getty Images

Running back Duke Johnson reported to Browns minicamp on Tuesday, but he’d still prefer to be somewhere else.

Johnson requested a trade earlier this offseason and he told reporters at the team’s facility that his return to work does not signal a change on that front. Johnson said, via multiple reporters, that he does not feel wanted by the Browns because they were shopping him before he made his request and that he’d prefer to be with a team that does want him on the roster.

Johnson said he’d prefer to be dealt now rather than during the season so that he can get acclimated to a new team and does not feel there’s anything the Browns can do to change his mind. There’s been no sign that the Browns are pushing to make a move, however.

While Johnson is clear on thinking that a move off the team is the best thing for him, he said he won’t be disgruntled if the Browns don’t trade him to another club. Nick Chubb is set to be the starting back in Cleveland with ex-Chief Kareem Hunt on track to join the lineup after an eight-game suspension to open the season.