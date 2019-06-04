Freddie Kitchens: It doesn’t matter if Duke Johnson wants to be traded

AP

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t particularly care whether running back Duke Johnson wants to stay or go.

Kitchens said on NFL Network that he doesn’t think Johnson’s comments about wanting to be traded are as meaningful as the media have made them out to be.

“I’ve said this numerous times: No disrespect to you guys, but the media creating something more than, it was just a comment,” Kitchens said. “He wants to be traded, you know. I want to win the lottery, alright?So it doesn’t matter. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s under contract. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability and what benefits the team. And that’s what we’re going with. As far as the media-driven controversies, there’s no controversy on our team.”

Johnson does want to be traded, but the Browns don’t appear particularly interested in letting him go. Barring some team coming up with a surprising trade offer, it appears that Kitchens and G.M. John Dorsey are going to keep Johnson in Cleveland.