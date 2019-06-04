Gerald McCoy on Bucs departure: Business is business, didn’t hurt me

AP

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy met the media as a member of the Panthers for the first time on Tuesday and shared thoughts on a variety of topics, including his musical tastes and his former team.

The musical taste — McCoy said he’s a fan of Nickelback — may rile people up more than the comments about the Buccaneers. After McCoy signed with the Panthers on Monday, plenty of people noted that he’d be facing the Bucs twice this season and wondered if that played a role in his decision.

McCoy said Tuesday, via WFNZ, that “it’ll be fun” to face his old team and that there are no hard feelings about the way the Bucs handled his departure.

“Business is business… anyone can get released, it didn’t hurt me, it’s a business,” McCoy said.

McCoy was also asked about the Bucs signing Ndamukong Suh, who will be wearing the No. 93 that McCoy used to wear in Tampa. He called that signing “their problem not mine” before turning to topics concerning the team he’ll be playing for in 2019.