Giants sign Keion Adams

The Giants have brought in a new linebacker for the final days of their offseason program.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Keion Adams to the 90-man roster. Linebacker Jeremiah Harris was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Adams was a Steelers seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He was waived at the cut to 53 players last season, but returned to the Pittsburgh practice squad and stuck around until being dropped from the roster last month.

Adams had 126 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over four years at Western Michigan. He joins former college teammate Sam Beal on the Giants roster.

Harris signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in April.