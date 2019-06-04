Hayden Hurst: Ravens are “loaded” at tight end

AP

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst says he put on 20 pounds of muscle this offseason, and he’s flexing some of that muscle in discussing the team’s tight end position.

Hurst said he believes himself, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle comprise a great group of tight ends who are going to bolster the Ravens’ offense in 2019.

“Our tight end room is loaded,” Hurst said. “I know we are a huge focal point of this offense, so it’s fun being a tight end here and playing for Baltimore. It’s very exciting.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes seeing how hard Hurst has worked this offseason.

“When you see his build, I think you can see the difference,” Harbaugh said. “He hasn’t lost one step of speed [and has] practiced well, so yes, he’s definitely a man on a mission. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

The Ravens will want those tight ends to help Lamar Jackson develop into a more complete quarterback in his second season, and with three months before the games count, they’re feeling confident.