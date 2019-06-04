Hayden Hurst: Ravens are “loaded” at tight end

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
AP

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst says he put on 20 pounds of muscle this offseason, and he’s flexing some of that muscle in discussing the team’s tight end position.

Hurst said he believes himself, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle comprise a great group of tight ends who are going to bolster the Ravens’ offense in 2019.

Our tight end room is loaded,” Hurst said. “I know we are a huge focal point of this offense, so it’s fun being a tight end here and playing for Baltimore. It’s very exciting.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes seeing how hard Hurst has worked this offseason.

“When you see his build, I think you can see the difference,” Harbaugh said. “He hasn’t lost one step of speed [and has] practiced well, so yes, he’s definitely a man on a mission. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

The Ravens will want those tight ends to help Lamar Jackson develop into a more complete quarterback in his second season, and with three months before the games count, they’re feeling confident.

4 responses to “Hayden Hurst: Ravens are “loaded” at tight end

  1. Thats what happens when half your draft board is TEs
    It’s probably compensating for the fact that this team has never drafted and developed a single WR1 or legitimate WR2 in the history of it’s franchise. Not one.

  3. I have said it since the 2018 nfl draft.

    MORE ACCURATE Hayden Hurst STATEMENT: If Hayden Hurst stays healthy and produces
    the 2019 baltimore ravens are loaded at tight end.

    I expect a better year from Hurst… but… Andrews should have been picked before Hurst.

  4. jman967 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 10:09 am
    That’s because you all have been reading press clippings from a miracle run in 2012. Egos expand, Ozzie was actually horrible since 2010 in the draft room, save for 2013, and here you are.

