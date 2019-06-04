Is Artie Burns’ time in Pittsburgh coming to an end?

Getty Images

The Steelers already declined the fifth-year option on Artie Burns‘ rookie contract. Is the team thinking of moving on from the cornerback?

Burns is due an $800,000 roster bonus on the first day of training camp, so these could be the final few days for Burns in Pittsburgh, Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Steelers benched Burns and buried him on the depth chart last season. He started six games and played 308 snaps on offense and 190 on special teams in 2018.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted in March he was “disappointed” in Burns, the 25th overall pick in 2016.

“Certainly,” Tomlin said. “Having the ability to carry those talents into a stadium kind of defines us, or inability the do so, so certainly.”

General Manager Kevin Colbert has said Burns lost his confidence. Can Burns get it back?

It remains to be seen, but he is running out of time to do that with the Steelers. Another sign that Burns’ days in Pittsburgh were numbered came when the Steelers drafted cornerback Justin Layne in the third round.