Jaguars sign Datone Jones

Getty Images

The Jaguars added some experience to their defensive line.

According to a tweet from his agent, former first-rounder Datone Jones has signed with the Jaguars.

Jones was the Packers’ first-rounder in 2013, and was last with the Cowboys. He has also spent time with the Vikings, Lions, and 49ers.

He has struggled with injuries at times, and last year was no exception. He was inactive the first two weeks with a knee problem, and after playing five snaps in Week Three, he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

He adds another versatile piece to the Jaguars defense. To make room for him on the roster, the Jaguars waived undrafted rookie defensive lineman Shane Bowman, per the Associated Press.