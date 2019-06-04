Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham just needed time to get his body right

AP

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is participating in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, and his closest friend on the team says nothing should be read into Beckham’s decision not to participate when the work was voluntary.

Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry, an LSU teammate of Beckham’s and a friend since high school, says Beckham just wanted to take some time to heal and make sure he was fully healthy when he got to work.

“Obviously he wanted to be here. He was just taking his time to make sure his body was right, and now he’s here and we’re all happy to see him,” Landry said.

The Browns would have liked Beckham to show up for voluntary work, but as long as his body is right when the season starts in three months, the work he has missed so far will be long forgotten.