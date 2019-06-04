Javon Patterson tears ACL, will miss rookie season

Colts center Javon Patterson will miss his rookie season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during organized team activities, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
The Colts made Patterson a seventh-round pick.
Patterson, 21, started all 36 games in his final three seasons at Ole Miss. He played 42 total games in his four-year college career.
He started games at left guard, right guard and center.
The Colts expected him to compete for a backup job in the interior of their line. He now won’t get a chance to do that until 2020.