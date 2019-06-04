Jay Gruden: Alex Smith “recovering nicely”

Getty Images

A picture snapped at a recent Washington organized team activity showed quarterback Alex Smith throwing a football during the practice session.

Head coach Jay Gruden confirmed on Tuesday that Smith “can play catch” when asked about his throwing. The picture only showed Smith from the waist up, but tight end Vernon Davis said last week that Smith is still wearing the external fixator he’s been sporting on his right leg since leaving the hospital following surgery to repair last year’s severe break.

Gruden said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that Smith has been “recovering nicely” and that he believes Smith will return sooner than most people think.

There’s been talk of the injury being a career-ending one for Smith, so any return would beat those estimates and it’s clear that Washington is planning for life without him in 2019 and beyond. They traded for Case Keenum as a short-term option and drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round with designs on making him their long-term starter.