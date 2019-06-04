Johnathan Cyprien visiting Eagles

Getty Images

Another day, another visit for free agent safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Cyprien will visit and work out for the Eagles today, a league source tells PFT.

Yesterday worked out for the Colts.

Cyprien was cut by the Titans in March after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. The fact that he is healthy enough to conduct workouts on back-to-back days suggests he’s all the way back and ready to get to work.

A 2013 second-round pick of the Jaguars, Cyprien was a starter for four years in Jacksonville before signing with the Titans in 2017.