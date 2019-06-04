Jordan Howard: Eagles are letting me do more than Bears did

Getty Images

Jordan Howard has the third-most rushing yards in the league over the last three seasons, but the Bears still traded him to the Eagles for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick this offseason.

Many felt the impetus for the deal was Howard’s limited impact as a receiver out of the backfield. He has 72 career catches and his 20 grabs last season were a new low, but Howard said on Monday that he believes the Eagles are going to give him more to do on offense.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said the team has “to keep throwing him balls” because he’s been catching them in practice and Howard sounds happy to be in a “more diverse” offense than the one he remembers from Chicago.

“I feel like they’re allowing me to do more, show my game off more instead of just being one-dimensional like Chicago had me,” Howard said, via Philly.com.

Second-round pick Miles Sanders has been out in OTAs due to a hamstring injury and his return will likely have some impact on how Howard is used come the regular season. If he keeps catching the ball, though, the shift for Howard may not include coming off the field when the team wants to throw the ball.