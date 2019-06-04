Justin Evans in boot after procedure on toe

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Justin Evans ended last season on injured reserve because of a toe injury and he hasn’t been able to shake the issue yet.

Evans was wearing a protective boot at Tuesday’s practice and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday, via multiple reporters, that Evans had another procedure in hopes of fixing the problem once and for all. Arians didn’t provide a timetable for when Evans might be expected back on the field.

Evans was a 2017 second-round pick and he’s started 21 games over his first two seasons in Tampa. He has 125 tackles and four interceptions over that span.

Jordan Whitehead, Kentrell Brice, Isaiah Johnson and third-round pick Mike Edwards fill out the safety group for the Bucs.