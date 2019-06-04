Kyle Long hungry to get back to playoffs

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long barely got a taste of the meal last year in the postseason, which has left him hungry for more.

Long told Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune that last year’s trip to the divisional round of the playoffs — his first postseason appearance — did not whet his appetite.

“It was kind of like sitting down at a really nice restaurant, tasting the Acqua Panna water and then getting kicked out because you’ve got the wrong T-shirt on,” Long said.

It was bittersweet for Long personally, making his playoff debut after some injury-marred seasons (three trips to injured reserve), but it also focused him on what needed to be done.

“I want to go back to that nice restaurant,” Long said. “And I want to wear the right shirt. You want to be prepared. . . . Hopefully we’ll be able to earn our way to some nice reservations this year and I’ll get to enjoy the meal.”

Before he has a chance to do that, Long got stuck with the tab, as he took a pay cut this offseason, but the 30-year-old Long tried to be philosophical about it.

“Anytime someone’s ripping a check out of your book, it’s no fun,” he said. “It was in the best of both of our interests to be able to secure my future here and secure some extra finances for things they needed to handle. It’s no secret there’s a lot of money in the NFL. We all make a lot of money, and I like to help where I can.

“I’m comfortable. So it wasn’t something I need to be greedy about.”

The savings were poured back into the team, which Long is hoping helps get them all back to the table.