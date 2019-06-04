Le’Veon Bell: I picture this scheme being amazing for me

AP

Le'Veon Bell got his first taste of practice with the Jets as they opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said before the session that the team would be “selective” with Bell’s workload after he skipped voluntary work this offseason. Reporters who attended the practice confirmed that was the case as Bell saw limited reps in team drills.

After the session, Bell said he likes what he’s seen of Gase’s scheme thus far. He said he pictures “this scheme being amazing for me” and that it offers him even more opportunities than he had with the Steelers. Bell also said that his relationship with Gase is “great” when asked about reports that Gase thought the Jets gave Bell too big a contract in free agency.

The Jets will close out their offseason program with more organized team activities next week, but Bell will not be with them as he will resume working out on his own during those voluntary practices. He said he will “definitely be ready” for training camp and he’ll presumably be given more to do on the practice field once he shows that’s the case.