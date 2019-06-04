Lions in the dark about potential Hard Knocks assignment

@LeroyInsider

On Monday, the literal newshound owned by my Internet son had a major potential scoop regarding a football team representing the arch enemy of his species.

PFT Commenter’s dog Leroy reported that he’s hearing (among many things his owner can’t) that the Detroit Lions will be this year’s Hard Knocks team.

While I’m not prepared to accuse this very real canine of dropping his unique brand of deuce onto the NFL landscape, I can say this: If it’s real news, it’s definitely news to the Lions.

Per multiple sources, the organization has attempted to confirm or to debunk the assignment, and to date they’ve been unable to get a firm answer.

Time is of the essence, if the Lions will be the Hard Knocks team. They have preseason plans that may change if they’ll be dealing with the extra demands of serving as the subject of HBO’s reality training-camp show.

The Lions are one of five teams that can be compelled to submit to the show, along with Oakland, San Francisco, Washington, and the Giants. Last week, we argued that if no one truly wants to do the show, the NFL should simply stop doing it.