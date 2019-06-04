Lions practicing plenty of three-tight end formations

AP

The Lions used their first-round draft pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson, and they plan to use him a lot. But that doesn’t mean they won’t use their other tight ends regularly as well.

In fact, based on how the Lions have lined up during minicamp, they are likely to use three-tight end formations regularly, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Using three tight ends doesn’t appear limited to goal-line and short-yardage plays and may be used all over the field, according to the report.

In addition to Hockenson, the Lions also drafted seventh-round tight end Isaac Nauta, retained tight end Michael Roberts and signed tight ends Jesse James and Logan Thomas. They could have a crowded tight end room, and a huddle crowded with more tight ends than we usually see on the field at one time.