Lions sign third-round pick Will Harris

Getty Images

The Lions have all of their 2019 draft picks under contract with their three-day mandatory minicamp getting underway on Tuesday.

Safety Will Harris was the only one of the team’s nine picks without a deal, but the Lions announced on Monday night that the third-round pick has agreed to a four-year deal.

Harris moved into the starting lineup at Boston College late in his freshman season and remained on the first team for the rest of his time in school. He closed out his time in college with 75 tackles and an interception during the 2018 season.

Harris joins Quandre Diggs, Miles Killebrew, Tavon Wilson and Tracy Walker at safety for the Lions.